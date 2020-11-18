Global  
 

Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards
The Recording Academy and CBS made the announcement on Tuesday.

Trevor Noah Trevor Noah South African comedian

