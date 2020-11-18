Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards
The Recording Academy and CBS made the announcement on Tuesday.
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations each. Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, and Jacob Collier are in the running for Album of the Year. According to CNN, "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah will host the event in January. The Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31, 2021, on CBS. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970
Trevor Noah Set to Host 2021 Grammys | THR News Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, it was announced today. 'The Daily Show' host will emcee the music awards ceremony, which is set to air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970
