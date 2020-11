Trevor Noah Set to Host 2021 Grammys | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Trevor Noah Set to Host 2021 Grammys | THR News Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, it was announced today. 'The Daily Show' host will emcee the music awards ceremony, which is set to air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. 0

