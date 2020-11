Busy Travel Day Ahead of Tulsa Airport

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:09s - Published 4 minutes ago

Tulsa International Airport, expecting thousands to go through TSA Wednesday, before Thanksgiving.

TURKEY... HUNDREDS OFOKLAHOMANS ARE MAKING THEIRWAY TO TULSA INTERNATIONALAIRPORT THIS MORNING -- INONE OF THE BUSIEST TRAVELDAYS OF THE YEAR.BUT AS OUR TATIANNA TAYLORSHOWS US -- TODAY'S MUCHDIFFERENT FROM YEARS'PAST... TATIANNA -- YOU'RETALKING TO A FAMILY THISMORNING?GOOD MORNING CORI, WE ARERIGHT OUTSIDE OF THE T- S-ACHECK POINT WHERE THEDIRECTOR OF AIR SERVICETELLS METWENTY-FIVE HUNDRED PEOPLEARE EXPECTED TO COME THROUGHT- S-A THESE MEDAL DETECTORSTODAY.

TAKE A LOOK BEHINDME, YOU CAN SEE THERE AREALREADY SO MANY PEOPLE HEREALREADY.

MANY TELLING MEIT'S THEIR FIRST TIMETRAVELING SINCE LAST YEAR.TULSA INTERNATIONAL TELL USTHIS YEAR CROWDS WILL BEpretty slim COMPARED TO LASTYEAR... THEY ARE DOWN ABOUT50 PERCENT IN TRAVELERS.

WESPOKE TO THE DIRECTOR OF AIRSERVICE AND MARKETING...ANDREW PER-EE-NIE SAYSTHEY'VE SEEN A TEN TOFIFTEEN PERCENT BUMP INTRAVELERS COMPARED TO LASTWEEK.

PER-EE-NIE SAYS BOTHOF THESE CHANGES IN TRAVELAND NUMBERS IS DUE TOCOVID-19, AND THE PAUSE ONTRAVELING BACK IN MARCH.

Andrew Pierini//Director of Air Service and Marketing