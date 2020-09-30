Global  
 

How is Covid impacting the future of work?

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 24:32s - Published
Since the beginning of this year, Covid-19 has upended everyone’s lives.

While lockdowns brought the whole world to a stop, hundreds of millions of people abruptly moved to working remotely, while many people lost their jobs.

But as companies and employees begin to consider their best ways forward, what are the greatest unknowns we face?

How will we work, live and thrive in a post-pandemic future?

Is Covid reshaping our workspace – potentially forever?

Will a hybrid and virtual way of working redefine how we search and apply for jobs?

And what types of new skills and roles will gain significance?

In this edition of WorklifeIndia, we look at the future of work.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes; Suchita Salwan, co-founder, LBB; Ashish Chanchlani, YouTuber, influencer


