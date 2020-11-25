Global  
 

Poland abortion protests reflect a deep schism in country's society

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 06:02s - Published
Protests have raged in Poland following a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion.View on euronews


Today in History for December 13th

 U.S. forces capture Iraq's ousted dictator Saddam Hussein; Authorities in communist Poland impose martial law; Union forces suffer defeat at the Battle of..
USATODAY.com

Abortion laws: Polish women forced abroad for terminations

 Even more Polish women are seeking abortions abroad, after the procedure has been all but banned.
BBC News

EU breaks deadlock over €1.8tn budget and Covid-recovery fund

 A compromise was reached with Hungary and Poland who had threatened a veto over the rule-of-law clause.
BBC News
EU's €1.8 trillion budget approved after Hungary and Poland remove their vetoes [Video]

EU's €1.8 trillion budget approved after Hungary and Poland remove their vetoes

The €1.8 trillion package includes the EU's seven-year budget (€1.1 tr) and the €750 billion COVID-19 recovery fund.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:52Published

Police carry away protesters during demonstration over abortion law in Warsaw, Poland [Video]

Police carry away protesters during demonstration over abortion law in Warsaw, Poland

Police carried away protesters blocking a street in the city of Warsaw, Poland, on Monday (November 9) during a demonstration against the country's abortion law.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
Watch: Thousands of women's rights activists gather to protest Poland's near abortion ban [Video]

Watch: Thousands of women's rights activists gather to protest Poland's near abortion ban

A decision last week by the country's constitutional court banned virtually all abortions, sparking a week of protests.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:15Published
Drone video shows scale of Poland's abortion protests [Video]

Drone video shows scale of Poland's abortion protests

Drone footage has captured thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Warsaw over the past seven days to protest a court ruling further limited the country's restrictive abortion laws.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published