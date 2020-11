Hooked on Science Ping Pong GMK 112520 Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago Hooked on Science Ping Pong GMK 112520 Mr. Science, Jason Lindsey, shows us how to make a ping-pong launcher out of a turkey baster. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources science experiment: ping pong launcher 11



science experiment: ping pong launcher 11 Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 22 hours ago