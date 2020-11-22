Sunak: UK economy will contract this year by 11.3%

Global  
 

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered the UK's spending review in Parliament this afternoon.

Mr Sunak confirmed the government is spending £280bn to get the country through the coronavirus crisis, adding: "the economy will contract this year by 11.3%, the largest fall in output in 300 years".

