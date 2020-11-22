Sunak: UK economy will contract this year by 11.3%

Rishi Sunak has departed Downing Street to head to the House of Commons where he will unveil his 2020 Spending Review.
Report by Thomasl.
MP Bridget Phillipson has said it would be an "irresponsible choice for the government to freeze the pay of our key workers at this point". The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury criticised the move as "not the right approach for the economy". "Only recently we've seen the government saying we should be clapping our key workers", she said, " and they plan to reward them with a pay freeze". This comes ahead of today's Spending Review in which Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil the government's spending plans for the coming year. Report by Thomasl.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament via video conferencing, today. During his address, he said, "The long-pending issues since decades are resolved by looking for a solution and not by procrastinating it. Not only the MPs residences, but there were some other projects also that were pending since years."
Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities". Report by Thomasl.
American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor attributes her success to knowing her fans and making the kind of music she wants to hear.
That is what makes her new holiday album, "A Very Trainor Christmas" a unique release!
Trainor says she loves Christmas music, but did not want to "mess with the classics." So, along with covers of festive staples, she recorded a bunch of her own songs, to balance out the tracklist.
She collaborated with people she really admires for the record, including "Family Guy" creator Seth Macfarlane. Report by Avagninag.