Russians secure safe passage for civilians in Karabakh

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Russia's defense ministry released a video on Wednesday showing the country's peacekeepers securing passage for vehicles through Nagorno-Karabakh's Lachin Corridor - a six-kilometre road connecting the region's territories populated by ethnic Armenians, and Armenia itself.


Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan troops enter Kalbajar

Nagorno-Karabakh: The family that lost everything

 Maria and her children were driven from their home in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the ongoing conflict.
Russian military clears mines in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian military clears mines in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian military engineers cleared mines on a road between the towns of Stepanakert and Goris in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Displaced Agdam residents hoping to resettle

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Displaced Agdam residents hoping to resettle

Former residents of a remote region of Azerbaijan are heading home for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Men vs machines: Russians show their strength

Proving that "people are stronger than machines," athletes from all over Russia took part in a competition in Crimea's Sevastapol on Saturday (November 21).

Ex-Green Beret Admits He Betrayed U.S. While Spying for Russia

 A former Army officer spied on the United States for more than a decade, providing Russians with sensitive information, prosecutors said. His treachery could..
Russians spread fake news over Oxford coronavirus vaccine

Russians spread fake news over Oxford coronavirus vaccine

A Russian disinformation campaign designed to undermine and spread fear about the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been exposed. Pictures, memes and video clips depicting the British-made vaccine as dangerous have been devised in Russia with the intention to spread the images on social media networks around the world.

Azerbaijani military defuses more than 150 mines in Agdam

Azerbaijani military defuses more than 150 mines in Agdam

Azerbaijan's military says it has defused more than 150 mines in territory it regained after weeks of fighting with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani leader: Cease-fire may improve Armenia relations

 MOSCOW — The president of Azerbaijan said Saturday he hopes the cease-fire that ended a six-week war with Armenia this month will lead to improving relations..
Azerbaijan enters Nagorno-Karabakh district after peace deal

Azerbaijan enters Nagorno-Karabakh district after peace deal

Azerbaijan's military takes over one of three districts Armenia agreed to give back in the contested region as part of a peace deal.

Azerbaijan's army enters region ceded by Armenia; coronavirus tears through Syria's Idlib

 Azerbaijan said its army entered the first of three regions ceded by Armenia under a Russian-brokered peace deal. Also, hospitals are overwhelmed with..
Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar

Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar

Residents of Armenian origin in Kalbajar district are on a mass exodus as Azerbaijan is due to formally take over.

Armenians set homes on fire before Azeri handover

Armenians set homes on fire before Azeri handover

Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, an ethnic Armenian, lit a fire on Saturday under his sister's dining room table in the small village of Charektar.

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover

First handover of land held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbajian is expected to happen on Sunday under deal which ended six weeks of fighting.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan

Some residents in Nagorno-Karabakh have set fire to their own homes rather than hand them over to Azerbaijan under a ceasefire deal with Armenia.

Russian peacekeepers help refugees return to Nagorno Karabakh

The Russian Defense Ministry specified the location of 23 observation posts of Russian peacekeepers...
