Russians secure safe passage for civilians in Karabakh

Russians spread fake news over Oxford coronavirus vaccine



A Russian disinformation campaign designed to undermine and spread fear about the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been exposed. Pictures, memes and video clips depicting the British-made vaccine as dangerous have been devised in Russia with the intention to spread the images on social media networks around the world. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970