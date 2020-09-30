Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs

A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.
Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities".
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Prime Minister Boris Johnson "comprehensive failed" a test of leadership after overruling a report that found Priti Patel has breached ministerial conduct.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a "brilliant" Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer's decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson's £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from.
Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster".
Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK's plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd.
Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards..