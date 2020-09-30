Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs

Global  
 

A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.


'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM [Video]

'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM

Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report [Video]

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Prime Minister Boris Johnson “comprehensive failed” a test of leadership after overruling a report that found Priti Patel has breached ministerial conduct. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support [Video]

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a “brilliant” Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published

Boris Johnson 'asked for Patel report to be palatable', Whitehall source claims

 Boris Johnson is facing questions about whether he tried to tone down an independent report which said Home Secretary Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by..
WorldNews

Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs [Video]

Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls out Prime Minister Boris Johnsonfor asking a question to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology' [Video]

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from [Video]

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson’s £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:26Published

EU willing to 'get creative' to secure Brexit deal, says Ursula von der Leyen [Video]

EU willing to 'get creative' to secure Brexit deal, says Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says that there is still achance there will not be a deal between the EU and the UK, but EU negotiatorsare willing to 'get creative'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Brexit briefing: 36 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 36 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Trust between EU and UK must be rebuilt to break Brexit deadlock, Irish PM tells Euronews [Video]

Trust between EU and UK must be rebuilt to break Brexit deadlock, Irish PM tells Euronews

London and Brussels still have unresolved differences. But for some, the key to getting a post-Brexit trade deal is rebuilding trust between the two.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:38Published

Brexit stems from a civil war in capitalism – we are all just collateral damage

 Where there is chaos, the government will multiply it. Where people are pushed to the brink, it will shove them over. Boris Johnson ignored the pleas of..
WorldNews

PPE price rises 'cost UK taxpayers £10bn'

 "Inadequate" stockpiles meant the government had to boost supplies quickly, the spending watchdog says.
BBC News

Marshawn Lynch Goes Feast Mode, Hands Out Turkeys In Hawaii

 How do you get 200 turkeys to people in need in Hawaii? HAND 'EM TO MARSHAWN! The ex-NFL star grabbed his Beast Mode shorts, some PPE and a few friends -- and..
TMZ.com
Devotees reach Sabarimala to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa [Video]

Devotees reach Sabarimala to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa

The annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season is underway. Sabarimala devotees reached Sannidhanam to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa during Mandala Pooja. Only a few devotees participated in the pilgrimage this year due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The temple staff was seen in PPE kits and following precautionary measures. The 2-month long annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season was started from November 16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published
Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQ’s. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published
Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs [Video]

Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs

Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update [Video]

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK’s plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:02Published
Boris Johnson outlines UK Christmas agreement [Video]

Boris Johnson outlines UK Christmas agreement

Boris Johnson says festive bubbles over the Christmas period will allowfamilies to reunite across the UK, but warned they must make a “personaljudgment” about the risks involved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing [Video]

Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that England's lockdown will be lifted on December 2 to be replaced by a multi-tier system "tougher" than the one rolled out in October.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report [Video]

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published
Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice [Video]

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing [Video]

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson will be joined by his medical and scientific advisers later fora coronavirus press conference – the 100th briefing since the pandemic hit theUK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published