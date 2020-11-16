|
23ABC Weather for November 25, 2020
23ABC Weather for November 25, 2020
A system over the Pacific Northwest today dives in toward Vegas tonight, bringing gusty winds and a cooler air mass to Kern County this afternoon into the overnight hours.
Thanksgiving will see cooler afternoon highs and dangerously dry winds from the east as you're enjoying your turkey dinner.
