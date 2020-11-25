Global  
 

Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF chief briefs

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:29s - Published
A Coast Guard vessel with relief items was deployed off the Chennai coast as India's southeastern states brace for cyclone Nivar.

It is expected to make landfall on November 25 night or November 26 morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that Nivar would worsen into a very severe cyclone.

It is likely to hit the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram.

National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan said that 19 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry, and 7 in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the central agencies and state administrations have agreed to pursue a 'zero casualty approach'.

Watch the full video for more.


'Cyclone Nivar' is weakening gradually, says NDRF DIG [Video]

'Cyclone Nivar' is weakening gradually, says NDRF DIG

Speaking on the 'Cyclone Nivar,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Randeep Rana on November 26 stated that the landfall happened yesterday at midnight and now the cyclone is weakening gradually. He said, "Landfall happened yesterday at midnight. 25 NDRF teams were assigned, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 4 in Puducherry and 6 in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone is weakening gradually but it has potential to cause further damage. Precautionary measures are being taken."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published
Cyclone Nivar: Over 1 lakh people evacuated across Tamil Nadu [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Over 1 lakh people evacuated across Tamil Nadu

Updating about the situation of Cyclone Nivar, NDRF Director-General, SN Pradhan informed that over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu. "Cyclone Nivar may make landfall around 2 am- 3 am on November 26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry," said SN Pradhan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Cyclone Nivar: 'We go for zero casualty approach', says NDRF DG [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: 'We go for zero casualty approach', says NDRF DG

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan spoke on force's approach to manage effects of severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' likely to make a landfall in southern states of India in wee hours of November 25. He said that they'll go with "zero casualty approach." "This cyclone Nivar is the first cyclone of this season. Nivar cyclone has built up in last 24-48 hours. Cyclone Nivar is categorised as 'very severe' as per IMD. In any case, we should go for zero casualty approach that should be our focus. So, when we have no loss of life, we should move on property and keep the system running. There are 19 teams of NDRF in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry and 7 teams in Andhra Pradesh. We have to be proactive, not only before the cyclone but during and after the cyclone too."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall will decrease in next 2 days in TN and Puducherry, informs IMD [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall will decrease in next 2 days in TN and Puducherry, informs IMD

Speaking on cyclone 'Nivar', Deputy Director General of Meteorology (DDGM) at IMD, Chennai, Dr S Balachandran on November 27 informed that the rainfall will decrease in the next two days in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "The storm made landfall near Puducherry. Intensity is gradually decreasing. We're monitoring the situation," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published
Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; CMs visit affected areas [Video]

Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; CMs visit affected areas

Slammed by the severe cyclonic storm Nivar early Thursday, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive another spell of very heavy rainfall as a fresh low pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal from November 29 onwards, the IMD said. Cyclone Nivar, which hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the early hours of Thursday, has brought heavy rains over the state, especially in its northern parts. Under its influence, Puducherry received 30 cm rainfall, the highest among the affected regions, followed by Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu with 27 cm precipitation. Nagapattinam recorded 6.3 cm rainfall, Karaikal 9.6 cm and Chennai 11.3 cm. The IMD has also issued an amber-coloured warning (second most dangerous in the list) for coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 27. Tamil Nadu chief minister and Puducherry chief minister reviewed the situation at the state and union territory respectively. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:12Published

Delhi Half Marathon flagged off at JLN Stadium amid poor air quality [Video]

Delhi Half Marathon flagged off at JLN Stadium amid poor air quality

The 16th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 29. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, flagged off the half marathon. ADHM followed the safety standards, with bio-secure zones to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Air Quality Index (AQI) around the stadium was recorded at 249 (in poor category) as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a minimum of 9 degrees C and maximum of 26 degrees C in Delhi for today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Watch: TN's Mahabalipuram braves strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall [Video]

Watch: TN's Mahabalipuram braves strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall

Strong wind blew in Mahabalipuram in wee hours of November 26 as the landfall process of Cyclone Nivar continued. Centre of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross the coast near Puducherry around 3 AM with wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, as per the IMD.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Cyclone Nivar: Fishermen protest at Puducherry beach demanding safety for boats [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Fishermen protest at Puducherry beach demanding safety for boats

Several fishermen staged a protest at a beach near Nadukuppam village in Puducherry on November 25. They alleged lack of proper management to keep boats safe ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall. Cyclone is likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' and cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram, in wee hours of November 26.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Watch: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar with Covid protocols [Video]

Watch: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar with Covid protocols

Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday. IMD said Nivar would cross over betwen Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of 26 November. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said that they have taken all precautions and people living in low lying areas have been shifted to relief camps. He further added that all Covid protocols are being followed at the relief camps. Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government said that they have put all precautionary measures in place. The Tamil Nadu government appealed to people living in coastal districts to not venture out of their homes and requested those living in low lying areas to reach the cyclone shelters in their respective regions. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published

Cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying, could cause damage to crops: IMD DGM [Video]

Cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying, could cause damage to crops: IMD DGM

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and Karaikal during midnight on November 25 and early hours of November 26. Speaking to ANI, Director General of Meteorology (DGM) of India Meteorological Department, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying. It could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched/tin houses, and damage to banana and paddy crops." "There will be strong winds and heavy rain. The most impact will be in Puducherry and Karaikal," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Cyclone Nivar: Paddy farmers suffer huge losses in AP's Krishna [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Paddy farmers suffer huge losses in AP's Krishna

Heavy rains damaged paddy crop in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. Several parts of the district received light to moderate rainfall following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm Nivar during the intervening night of November 25 and 26. Thousands of acres of paddy crops damaged in West Godavari district which is considered to be the rice bowl of the state. Farmers who had cotton ready are now suffering losses. Not only the cotton field but also the cotton which farmers took to the mandis is all wet.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Watch: Police rescue women trapped in floodwater in AP [Video]

Watch: Police rescue women trapped in floodwater in AP

The police rescued women trapped in floodwater in AP's Kadapa. The area received heavy rainfall which led to waterlogging there. Andhra Pradesh received heavy rain due to cyclone 'Nivar'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

