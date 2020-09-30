Global  
 

Bill Murray mourning eldest brother and Caddyshack inspiration Ed

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
The passing of the 70-year-old star's sibling was announced on Monday via his apparel company, William Murray Golf Instagram account.

He was 75.


Bill Murray's older brother Ed, who inspired 'Caddyshack,' dies: 'True family man'

 Bill Murray is mourning the death of his brother Ed, who served as the inspiration behind the lead character in the 1980 cult classic "Caddyshack."
USATODAY.com
Bill Murray's Brother Ed & Inspiration Behind 'Caddyshack' Has Passed Away

Bill Murray‘s eldest brother Ed Murray has sadly passed away. He was 75-years-old. Ed‘s passing...
Just Jared - Published


