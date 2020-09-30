Bill Murray mourning eldest brother and Caddyshack inspiration Ed

The passing of the 70-year-old star's sibling was announced on Monday via his apparel company, William Murray Golf Instagram account.

Sofia Coppola hesitated to work with Bill Murray after 'Lost in Translation' Sofia Coppola has confessed that she avoided working with Bill Murray for years following 'Lost In Translation' as she was concerned she wouldn't be able to exceed its achievement.

Bill Murray is mourning the death of his brother Ed, who served as the inspiration behind the lead character in the 1980 cult classic "Caddyshack."