Chinese firefighters rescue man trapped in manhole after drivers spot fingers poking out cover



Firefighters rescued a man trapped in a manhole after driving school students spotted his fingers poking out of the cover in southwestern China. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 9 hours ago

Heroic woman saved dogs trapped in floods during Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:22 Published 6 days ago