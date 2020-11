Chancellor Agard Explains Why ’The Flight Attendant’ Is Such a Departure for Greg Berlanti



EW Staff Writer, Chancellor Agard, discusses the new Greg Berlanti-produced series, 'The Flight Attendant,' how series star Kaley Cuoco gets to showcase both her comedic and dramatic acting chops, and.. Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 02:45 Published 5 days ago

Rosie Perez Opens Up About the One Activity That Keeps Her Calm in Stressful Times



Now starring in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, the 56-year-old actor reflects on some of her biggest life lessons. Credit: Health.com Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago