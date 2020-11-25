Interview with Jennifer Lawrence of Glamour Enterprises

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

Sign up for health insurance especially since we are going through a coronavirus pandemic.

We continue our countdown to christmas with a local agency ready to help you joining us live in tupelo, is jennifer lawrence -from glamour enterprises llc the insurance agency model.

Glamour enterprises llc the insurance agency model is a faith based independent insurance agency broker located on 2434 west main street 3 doors down from little caesar's pizza in tupelo, ms. sometimes people think we're in make up, fashion or modeling but several years ago i had a dream and in the dream god told said the business name 3 times.

We work for several insurance companies which allows us to shop for price and benefits and customize plans for our customers.

We offer several services, such as life , health, medicare, retirement plans, dental, vision, group and individual health.

I've never known anyone to be excited to realize they bought something for $100 then saw it somewhere else for $50.our event is open enrollment for medicare( 10-15- 20-12-07-20) and affordable healthcare (11-01-20-12-15-20).

What this means is that everyone in the us can shop for a medicare health plan that helps lower the 20% they're responsible for like doctor copays, hospital and outpatient( some include dental vision) we also look over their prescription plan because the cost of their plan medication could increase.

Just recently we helped a customer save over $1,000 on her meds by switching her to another drug plan.

Now the aca is for those needing major medical health insurance.

They have to choose a plan based on their healthcare needs, deductibles, coinsurance and their budget.

There are only 3 major medical plans offered in our state and 2 of them are on the marketplace which are ambetter and molina.

We offer both.

The aca allows households to get subsidies to help lower their monthly plan cost.

These subsidies known as a premium tax credits are based on household size and income.

( i have examples) now we offer other private insurances if the aca isn't affordable or not wanted such as private insurance, short term medical, hospital indemnities, and we provide major medical insurance for our businesses who want to cover their employees.

We hope it inspires everyone to share information with others.

We're all in an unprecedented life changing new world having to adapt to how we interact and communicate with one another.

No longer meeting in large crowds, just hanging out, hugging, etc...yet as human beings we have this basic need for love and interaction.

I hope love inspires others to be concerned about their neighbor, friend, co-worker, etc where they will share this information that could help someone's life, finances, family..

