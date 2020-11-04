Global  
 

Diego Maradona was 'virtually unplayable', says Peter Reid

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Former England midfielder Peter Reid, who played opposite Diego Maradona in the famous 1986 World Cup game, has said the Argentinian was "one of the greatest footballers to ever walk the planet".

Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

"He was virtually unplayable", said Reid, "he was a genius".

Report by Thomasl.

