Diego Maradona was 'virtually unplayable', says Peter Reid

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain.
Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup win.
Never far from controversy, he was responsible for the infamous 'Hand of God' goal that eliminated England from the tournament.
He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others, and was adored by millions of fans for his unmatched abilities.
But even at the height of his playing career in the 1980s, Maradona struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, receiving several bans for substance abuse before he retired from the pitch in 1997.
He suffered an overdose in 2000 and a heart attack four years later, before appearing to turn his life around, taking charge of the Argentina national team as manager between 2008 and 2010.
Diego Maradona has successfully undergone an operation for possible bleedingon his brain, his public relations team said. In a statement released onTuesday night, the 1986 World Cup winner's public relations team said theoperation "was all successful and it happened as expected."
