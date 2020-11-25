Peter Reid on Diego Maradona: He is like a God in Napoli

Former England midfielder Peter Reid, who played opposite Diego Maradona in the famous 1986 World Cup game, has said the Argentinian was "one of the greatest footballers to ever walk the planet". Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. "He was virtually unplayable", said Reid, "he was a genius". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sad day for the fans of soccer after they got the news of Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona's demise. After getting the news, fans started gathering outside his residence in Tigre. Maradona died of heart attack on November 25. He passed away at age of 60. He also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural hematoma several weeks ago. Diego Maradona had won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most controversialfootballers of all time, has died at the age of 60. Here, the PA news agencylooks back at the highs and lows of his colourful career.
