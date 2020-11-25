Peter Reid on Diego Maradona: He is like a God in Napoli

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Interview with football manager and former player Peter Reid on Diego Maradonaafter the news of his death.


Former England midfielder Peter Reid, who played opposite Diego Maradona in the famous 1986 World Cup game, has said the Argentinian was "one of the greatest footballers to ever walk the planet". Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. "He was virtually unplayable", said Reid, "he was a genius". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published

Sad day for the fans of soccer after they got the news of Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona's demise. After getting the news, fans started gathering outside his residence in Tigre. Maradona died of heart attack on November 25. He passed away at age of 60. He also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural hematoma several weeks ago. Diego Maradona had won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most controversialfootballers of all time, has died at the age of 60. Here, the PA news agencylooks back at the highs and lows of his colourful career.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published
RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: TWO SOUNDBITES MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA SENDING HIS CONDOLENCES TO DIEGO MARADONA'S FAMILY AND ON HIS MEMORIES ON THE SOCCER LEGEND EDITORS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published

Former Argentine national team member, and a legend of soccer, Diego Maradona, died on Wednesday (November 25) in his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 60-years-old.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
In a 2017 interview, England goalkeeping legend Peter Shilton still had not forgiven Argentine great Diego Maradona for his Hand of God foul in the 1986 World Cup.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published