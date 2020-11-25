Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall

The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Nivar has started, informed S Balachandran, Head of IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) Chennai, on night of November 25. "Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfall process commences. Centre of Nivar Cyclone to cross coast near Puducherry within next 3 hours," IMD has stated.
Updating about the situation of Cyclone Nivar, NDRF Director-General, SN Pradhan informed that over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu. "Cyclone Nivar may make landfall around 2 am- 3 am on November 26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry," said SN Pradhan.
A Coast Guard vessel with relief items was deployed off the Chennai coast as India's southeastern states brace for cyclone Nivar. It is expected to make landfall on November 25 night or November 26 morning. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that Nivar would worsen into a very severe cyclone. It is likely to hit the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram. National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan said that 19 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry, and 7 in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the central agencies and state administrations have agreed to pursue a 'zero casualty approach'. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
Rain lashed parts of Chennai on November 25 as Cyclone Nivar was expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later in the evening; Protesting farmers in BJP-ruled Haryana were blocked..