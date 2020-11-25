Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall

Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Chennai and Puducherry on late night of November 26 with both the cities witnessing rainfall and strong winds.

The Marina beach area in Chennai was almost deserted in view of the cyclone.

More than 1 lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu, whereas Puducherry evacuated over 1000 people.

The centre of cyclone will cross coast near Puducherry around 3 AM.