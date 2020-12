As Henry Ford Health System prepares to receive COVID-19 vaccines, we bring in our Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi to discuss the importance of getting the temperature right.



Related videos from verified sources The Rounders movie (1965) - Glenn Ford, Henry Fonda, Sue Ane Langdon



The Rounders movie (1965) - trailer - Plot synopsis: In Sedona, two aging cowpokes bust broncos, charm local ladies and bet on outcomes at the rodeo. Director: Burt Kennedy Writers: Max Evans, Burt.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:42 Published 3 weeks ago WEB EXTRA: NICU Babies At Henry Ford Hospital Dressed As Pumpkins



These NICU babies are ready for Halloween. Here’s how a Michigan hospital made sure its annual costume photo shoot stayed safe during the pandemic. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:00 Published on October 30, 2020