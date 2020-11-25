Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Local catering company is getting folks ready for turkey day

Thanksgiving day food preps are happening all across the country..

And of course right here in the wabash valley..

News 10's porsha williams stopped by a local catering company..

She explains how the pandemic brought on it's own unique set of challenges for the business.

I went to butler's catering company in terre haute.

The chef and owner is preparing families for the big turkey day tomorrow.

They had drop off's this morning..

But as they led up to this day... they ran into some surprises.

"glove usage, the glove supply chain is all running thin. That has been a fun challenge."

That has been a fun challenge."

Not only gloves... the business has experienced a shortage of cardboard boxes to put the turkey in as well as other disposable items. even with those challenges the owner kris kraut says... the pandemic hasn't been all bad.

"i think this year compared to last year we're seeing double if not triple in the amount of overall sales through thanksgiving to go so really interesting to see what christmas is going to be like."

Kraut says he thinks with people practicing more caution this year might be a result of higher sales.

He says pushing his customers to order online has resulted in more of a contactless interaction.

"the whole online component has actually made it easier this year because we're not having to interact with cash and kind of handle impromptu questions that are sometimes difficult when we're busy, the online part was really key in the success of this year."

Before he switches his gears towards christmas some relaxation is first on the list.

"i think what were probably going to do is rest.

So we're looking forward to next week and kind of having a little bit of a break."

As the next major holiday rolls around..

Kraut wants to plan with his food suppliers in mind.

He says getting in the orders early