Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election



Rudy Giuliani is up against numerous calls for his license to practice law to be revoked. But the bar to disbarment is set very high, and legal experts are divided as to whether Giuliani's conduct has been egregious enough to merit such a harsh punishment. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been criticized for frivolous, dishonest litigation.

