Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump repeated his debunked claims that the election had been stolen from him.
President-elect Joe Biden continues to rack up the most votes won by any candidate in US history. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Biden earned more than 80 million votes in the 2020 presidential election. Business Insider reports that President Donald Trump has secured nearly 74 million votes so far. That's the second for most votes in any American presidential election.
Rudy Giuliani is up against numerous calls for his license to practice law to be revoked. But the bar to disbarment is set very high, and legal experts are divided as to whether Giuliani's conduct has been egregious enough to merit such a harsh punishment. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been criticized for frivolous, dishonest litigation.