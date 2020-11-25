Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump repeated his debunked claims that the election had been stolen from him.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden’s Cabinet: Here’s Who He’s Picked So Far

 The makeup of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s inner circle is becoming clearer as the transition to his administration begins.
NYTimes.com

Biden calls for unity in Thanksgiving address to nation

 President-elect Joe Biden is urging Americans to "hang on" and keep fighting against the coronavirus, and not with each other. Nikole Killion has more on Mr...
CBS News

AP Top Stories November 25 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 25th: Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address; Trump claims he won in 2020 election; Defying warnings,..
USATODAY.com
Biden Becomes First Candidate To Win 80 Million Votes [Video]

Biden Becomes First Candidate To Win 80 Million Votes

President-elect Joe Biden continues to rack up the most votes won by any candidate in US history. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Biden earned more than 80 million votes in the 2020 presidential election. Business Insider reports that President Donald Trump has secured nearly 74 million votes so far. That's the second for most votes in any American presidential election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election [Video]

Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election

Rudy Giuliani is up against numerous calls for his license to practice law to be revoked. But the bar to disbarment is set very high, and legal experts are divided as to whether Giuliani's conduct has been egregious enough to merit such a harsh punishment. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been criticized for frivolous, dishonest litigation.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

 President Trump announced Wednesday that he's pardoning Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about..
CBS News

Georgia's Republican secretary of state says he's being "thrown under the bus" by President Trump

 In a Wednesday op-ed for USA Today, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he is being "thrown under the bus" by President Trump in the..
CBS News

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Advice for safer Thanksgiving gatherings during pandemic

 For the millions of Americans who have decided to travel this Thanksgiving, Dr. Jon LaPook explains there are steps people can take to try to stay safe with..
CBS News

Americans ignore virus, travel over Thanksgiving

 Millions of Americans are taking to the skies and highways ahead of the Thanksgiving day holiday, posing a risk of a major virus spread around the country. The..
USATODAY.com

New jobless claims rise as the coronavirus surges

 There was another increase in new unemployment claims last week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to head in the wrong direction. Feeding America predicts..
CBS News

Coronavirus cases rose rapidly after Canada's Thanksgiving gatherings

 As millions of Americans disregard CDC guidelines and travel for Thanksgiving during the pandemic, Canada is reporting a surge in new cases just weeks after..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

INSIDER Poll: Half of Biden voters said they will not be mixing households this Thanksgiving compared to just 29% of Trump voters

Additionally, 26% of Biden voters said their Thanksgiving will mix three or more households, compared...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe [Video]

Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe

For years, President Donald Trump was a Fox News superfan, routinely phoning in to give impromptu interviews and receive gushing praise. But now, Business Insider reports Trump is waging war against..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
President-Elect Biden's Thanksgiving Address, President Trump's Fight Against Election Results [Video]

President-Elect Biden's Thanksgiving Address, President Trump's Fight Against Election Results

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation in a pre-Thanksgiving & coronavirus related address and President Trump continues to fight election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
President-Elect Biden Delivers Pre-Thanksgiving Message While President Trump Pushes Unfounded Claims About Election [Video]

President-Elect Biden Delivers Pre-Thanksgiving Message While President Trump Pushes Unfounded Claims About Election

President Donald Trump continues to push unfounded claims about the election. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden delivered his pre-Thanksgiving message to the nation; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published