Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone Reunite for Family Flick The Croods Sequel Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Nicholas Cage and the rest of the Croods cast reunited for the sequel, The Croods: A New Age .

This time there is a new family in the world, the Bettermans, played by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran.

We sat down with the animated film's stars Guy (Reynolds) and Eep (Stone) to hear about their return to the project after 7 years since the first flick and newcomer Mann on what it was like joining the movie she and her kids fell in love with when the children were young.

Catch the film in theaters out today.