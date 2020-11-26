6pm God's Pantry 11252020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published on November 26, 2020

Close to 5,000 Lexington families struggling to put food on the table will be sitting down to a Thanksgiving meal this year.

This year... the food bank distributed 4,800 thanksgiving boxes.

The food bank says it is a collaborative effort... with thousands donating funds to purchase the food that was then packed by the national guard.

Like many charities... god's pantry says the economic impact of the pandemic has it helping even more families than before.... making this year's food distribution all the more important.

it's a opportunity for those that are experiencing hunger to receive nourishment but more importantly to be able to spend time with loved ones even if it's a smaller gathering this year than in the past to be able to anticipate the future and to do it around a meal that provides good nutrition.

