Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6pm God's Pantry 11252020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
6pm God's Pantry 11252020

6pm God's Pantry 11252020

Close to 5,000 Lexington families struggling to put food on the table will be sitting down to a Thanksgiving meal this year.

Struggling to put food on the table will be sitting down to a thanksgiving meal this year.

L3: abc 36 news white god's food pantry gives away 4,800 food boxes lexington god's pantry food bank has wrapped up its 20-20 sharing thanksgiving program.

This year... the food bank distributed 4,800 thanksgiving boxes.

The food bank says it is a collaborative effort... with thousands donating funds to purchase the food that was then packed by the national guard.

Like many charities... god's pantry says the economic impact of the pandemic has it helping even more families than before.... making this year's food distribution all the more important.

L3: abc 36 news white michael halligan ceo, god's pantry food bank it's a opportunity for those that are experiencing hunger to receive nourishment but more importantly to be able to spend time with loved ones even if it's a smaller gathering this year than in the past to be able to anticipate the future and to do it around a meal that provides good nutrition.

L3: abc 36 news white god's food pantry gives away 4,800 food boxes lexington the food bank says this event is a collaborative effort... with thousands donating funds to purchase the food that was then packed by the national guard.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

"Thank God We Have This Support": More New Yorkers Lining Up At City's Food Banks This Year

Thank God We Have This Support: More New Yorkers Lining Up At City's Food Banks This Year Harlem's Food Bank For New York City, a community kitchen and food pantry, November 2020. The...
Gothamist - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Food For Fines: Donate Food to Pay Parking Fines thru Dec 18th [Video]

Food For Fines: Donate Food to Pay Parking Fines thru Dec 18th

11192020_5 am

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
God's Pantry Food Bank Boxes GMK 102820 [Video]

God's Pantry Food Bank Boxes GMK 102820

God's Pantry Food Bank is helping the community. Volunteers from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield helped pack more than 170 food boxes for senior citizens.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
God's Pantry Food Bank Basket Brigade GDK 102720 [Video]

God's Pantry Food Bank Basket Brigade GDK 102720

God's Pantry Food Bank's Development Director Karen Griffin joins Cody and Erica by phone with details on this year's Basket Brigade. It may look a little different, but the goal is the same... making..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished