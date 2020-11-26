Fort Wayne customers prepare for Black Friday 2020

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

Customers say whether or not they'll be shopping online for Black Friday on still 'getting in line' since COVID-19 is still on the rise.

5:00 pm.

Developing now-- black friday and those deals you wait all year for are fast approaching.

Stores are changing the way their doing deals... during the pandemic.

Fox 55's mallory beard is live in the studio to tell us more about how the virus is expected to impact one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Thank you chris, after speaking with customers in the area... i realized that some are looking forward to friday.

Getting in the lines and stocking up on christmas gifts.

While some are just planning on getting the best deals right on their computers at home.

When black friday comes, christopher weiss says he'll be in line outside walmart ... christopher weiss//walmart customer "...as soon as i get off work in the morning."

Stores like walmart and best buy have started their online black friday deals a week early this year to halt the crowds ...hopefully halting the coronavirus.

Cristian badillo//bestbuy customer "it's going to prevent the spread of covid.

I myself lost a family member to the virus."

Badillo's two uncles also contracted the virus.

He says he's been shopping online even before the pandemic, and opted for best buy's curbside option to pick up his tv today.

Cristian badillo//bestbuy customer "if it were up to me, i'd just close the stores, but i know that's not possible because of the economy."

But weiss' mother-in law michelle anderson says shopping is part of the holiday spirit.

Michelle anderson//weiss' mother-in-law "i enjoy going shopping on black friday!

You know...it's a tradition after you eat thanksgiving dinner, everybody gets prepared to shop."

She says stores will still make money even if their most popular items are sold online or their friday hours are minimized.

Michelle anderson//weiss' mother-in-law "i don't think they'll be hit too hard."

Badillo says it's most important to maintain health during the holidays, but he hopes families still enjoy their opping.

Cristian badillo//bestbuy customer "nothing to do but endure, you know?

I do think the sales will go up for sure though."

Shoppers are still encouraged to bring your masks, social distance, and abide by governor eric holcomb's new executive order regarding capacity limitations if you do plan to go shopping on black friday.