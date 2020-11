Video: Get ready for some rain in Massachusetts this week



Some heavy downpours will be moving through the region Monday morning, and Thanksgiving will be looking like a rainy day, as well. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:47 Published 3 days ago

WBZ Evening News Update For November 12



Mass. surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths; Boston Police release new video of a man wanted for sexual assault in Public Garden; House explosion on Nantucket; Chilly temperatures, rain Friday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago