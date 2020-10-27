|
Amazon's cloud service outage hobbles several sites
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:50s - Published
Amazon's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is experiencing a large-scale outage.
Gloria Tso reports.
