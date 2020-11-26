Global  
 

Guv Koshyari, CM Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its 12th anniversary.

The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises.

The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the deaths of around 166 people and injuring over 300.

Construction of the new memorial for 26/11 terror attacks at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate Office was completed on November 25 (Wednesday).

This memorial is a replica of the existing memorial, which is located outside Police Gymkhana at Marine Drive, where underground Mumbai Coastal Road work is underway.


'New anti-terror policy': On 26/11 anniversary, PM Modi's tribute to victims [Video]

'New anti-terror policy': On 26/11 anniversary, PM Modi's tribute to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks on its 12th anniversary. He said that India cannot forget the 'wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks'. PM Modi also highlighted that India is fighting terrorism with new policy and process. The PM was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. Earlier, HM Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay tributes to victims of Mumbai terror attacks. Maharashtra CM Thackeray and Guv Koshyari paid respect to victims of the terror attacks. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days. 10 LeT terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. Attacks killed 166 people, including six Americans, and injured more than 300.

Tributes paid to martyrs on 12th anniversary of 26/11 attack

 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid..
BJP hails judgments; respect HC, says Sena

 BJP member Devendra Fadnavis said the judgments pronounced by the Bombay HC in Kangana Ranaut’s case and by the Supreme Court in Arnab Goswami’s case were..
COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray emphasises on single lockdown policy

 Uddhav Thackeray also urged the Centre to work in tandem with state governments on the issue of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MVA govt can't be intimidated by ED, CBI probes: Thackeray

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hit out at the BJP for indulging in "politics of vendetta" and said his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government cannot..
SC: Courts mustn’t allow use of law to harass citizens

 The Supreme Court on Friday spoke firmly about the sanctity of personal liberty and said it was the sacred duty of courts to ensure that the state did not use..
All I know is Kangana called Mumbai 'PoK', everything else is BMC's matter: Raut on Bombay HC's decision [Video]

All I know is Kangana called Mumbai 'PoK', everything else is BMC's matter: Raut on Bombay HC's decision

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court's decision over BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office is a legal matter. "This is a legal matter of BMC. All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai 'PoK'. Do parties which are excited over Court order agree with this? Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?" Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.

Need strong police force to prevent terror attacks: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11...
26/11 terror attack: Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistan Consulate in NY [Video]

26/11 terror attack: Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistan Consulate in NY

A group of Indian-Americans protested outside Pakistan Consulate in New York on 26th Nov, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan. A mobile banner was also rolled out outside the..

26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism [Video]

26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism

Rallies were held in different parts of the world to mark the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In Sylhet city of Bangladesh anti-terrorism rally was held where activists condemn terrorism in..

Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020 [Video]

Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 26/11 anniversary and paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the terror attack on the 12th anniversary. Singh was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times..

