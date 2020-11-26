Guv Koshyari, CM Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks on its 12th anniversary. He said that India cannot forget the 'wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks'. PM Modi also highlighted that India is fighting terrorism with new policy and process. The PM was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. Earlier, HM Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay tributes to victims of Mumbai terror attacks. Maharashtra CM Thackeray and Guv Koshyari paid respect to victims of the terror attacks. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days. 10 LeT terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. Attacks killed 166 people, including six Americans, and injured more than 300.
