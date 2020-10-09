F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last Sunday, becoming the mostsuccessful Formula One driver of all time. It comes after Lord Hain who servesas Chair for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Formula One, has written ontwo occasions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for Hamilton, to behonoured with a knighthood.
Mastercard shone a light on digital and financial exclusion by lighting uptower blocks in London and Bristol. The buildings were lit up for 19 minutes40 seconds, to represent the 19.4 million Britons who are not prepared for thecurrent economic downturn and are left feeling in the dark, due to digital andfinancial exclusion stemmed from Covid-19.
People all over the country have made the most of their final night of freedombefore the nation's second national lockdown comes into force. Restaurants andbars from London to Leeds were packed out on Wednesday night ahead of lockdownrestrictions commencing at 12.01 on Thursday morning. The restrictions willlast until December 2.
Formula 1 returns to the Nürburgring after an absence of seven years as part of this unusual 2020 calendar. The Eifel Grand Prix is the eleventh round of the season, named after the mountainous region..