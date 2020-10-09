Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion.

The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Bahrain Grand Prix: UK MPs urge Formula 1 bosses to act over 'sportswashing'

 A cross-party group of 30 UK parliamentarians calls on Formula 1 to "leverage Bahrain into respecting human rights".
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton: Andy Murray says F1 champion deserves knighthood

 Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray believes Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton deserves to join him as a British sporting knight.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last Sunday, becoming the mostsuccessful Formula One driver of all time. It comes after Lord Hain who servesas Chair for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Formula One, has written ontwo occasions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for Hamilton, to behonoured with a knighthood.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain Grand Prix


Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

Hamilton on meditation, chasing perfection and showing his human side

 This may have been the year Lewis Hamilton became a true great, but it's issues in the wider world that drive him ever further.
BBC News

British people British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants

No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns [Video]

No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns

Britons will not be able to enjoy a "normal Christmas" this year due to a second wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday (November 22).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:39Published
London and Bristol buildings lit up for those left 'in the dark' by pandemic [Video]

London and Bristol buildings lit up for those left 'in the dark' by pandemic

Mastercard shone a light on digital and financial exclusion by lighting uptower blocks in London and Bristol. The buildings were lit up for 19 minutes40 seconds, to represent the 19.4 million Britons who are not prepared for thecurrent economic downturn and are left feeling in the dark, due to digital andfinancial exclusion stemmed from Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Last drinks for Brits as lockdown takes effect [Video]

Last drinks for Brits as lockdown takes effect

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:41Published
Britons hit the town ahead of second lockdown [Video]

Britons hit the town ahead of second lockdown

People all over the country have made the most of their final night of freedombefore the nation's second national lockdown comes into force. Restaurants andbars from London to Leeds were packed out on Wednesday night ahead of lockdownrestrictions commencing at 12.01 on Thursday morning. The restrictions willlast until December 2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Turkish Grand Prix Turkish Grand Prix

‘A befitting win no-one else could deliver’ – Palmer analysis of Hamilton’s triumph

 Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer analyses Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Turkish Grand Prix to become the sport's most successful driver.
BBC News

Will we ever see another Formula One champion like Lewis Hamilton?

 (CNN)Lewis Hamilton has made history. Now a seven-time Formula One world champion, the Englishman equaled Michael Schumacher's record with a stunning victory at..
WorldNews
What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

Ferrari F1 GP Preview Germany Track Guide 2020 [Video]

Ferrari F1 GP Preview Germany Track Guide 2020

Formula 1 returns to the Nürburgring after an absence of seven years as part of this unusual 2020 calendar. The Eifel Grand Prix is the eleventh round of the season, named after the mountainous region..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published