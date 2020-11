Eye On Detroit - Forgotten Harvest

Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park and the Detroit Athletic Club are collaborating to ensure that 3,500 food-insecure families in metro Detroit have a turkey to enjoy on Thanksgiving.

Member donations to the DAC Cares Fund – a program of the DAC Foundation – are paying for the turkeys, and DAC members and staff are volunteering their time to pack each bird in a bag and assist in delivery.