Soldiers in Siachen, Kargil recite preamble; PM speaks on Constitution Day

On the occasion of India's Constitution Day, soldiers deployed in Siachen and Kargil recited the preamble to the Constitution.

They 'reaffirmed their commitment' to the Constitution, the Defence MInistry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation and stressed on the importance of performance of duties in order to safeguard rights.

Giving a mantra of KYC, or 'Know Your Constitution', he said that people need to gain a 'comprehensive understanding' of the document.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, also led the nation in recitation of the preamble.

India's Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949.

