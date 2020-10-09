Soldiers in Siachen, Kargil recite preamble; PM speaks on Constitution Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 12 inaugurated 8 bridges in Leh. Border Road Organization Chief Engineer, Vijayak said that the newly inaugurated Nimmu Bridge will improve Army's strategic movement and will make economic benefits for locals. BRO Chief Engineer said, "Earlier Bridge could bear 24 tonnes weight. Nimmu Bridge can bear 70 tonnes. It's one of three new bridges which made all bridges on NH-I, 70-tonne load-bearing bridges. It improves Army's strategic movements and makes potential economic benefits for locals." Vijayak further informed that 7 other bridges have also been inaugurated. "7 other bridges have also been inaugurated today. Of these, 1 is on the road which connects Leh to Manali, 2 bridges are on the road to the Siachen base camp while 1 in the Kargil district and 1 on the Daulat Beg Oldie road," he added.
Omar Abdullah reached Kargil to meet local leaders on October 30. Omar Abdullah is part of a delegation of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration', visiting the region today. Earlier, he also met local party workers in Drass region.
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually initiate 'first blast' of Zojila Tunnel project today (October 15). The tunnel on NH-1 connects Srinagar and Leh through Drass and Kargil. 14.5 km tunnel will provide all weather connectivity between Drass, Kargil, Leh and Srinagar.
The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in Ladakh. Japan , US and Australia have also been at loggerheads with Beijing over several issues in the recent past. The Indian Navy deployed a number of its key platforms including destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, off-shore patrol vessel Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. It is for first time in more than a decade that the exercise will see the participation of all four Quad countries. Australia is taking part in the exercise after 2007. The exercise will showcase the ‘high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,’ a Defence Ministry release had said. The second phase of Malabar 20 is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction. The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said. With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets. Watch the full video for all the details on why Rudram-1 will be a gamechanger for India.
President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on November 26. The event was organised via video conferencing. On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.
While addressing at the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on November 25, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "I am glad that the Indian government since 2015, has taken the decision to celebrate Constitution Day on every 26th of November." "Today, when democratic institutions are being questioned around the world, the Indian institutions are gaining more strength. Our ancient books have mentions of democratic values. Our founding fathers gave a final form to these sentiments in the Constitution," he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Singh said that the possibility of another 26/11-like attack is virtually impossible, given the changes in national security ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government. He said that India has proof of Pakistan's role in not just 26/11, but also the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks. Watch the full video for more.
On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 26 said BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. He said, "BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. On National Constitution Day we pledge to protect it. It's the responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution and our duty to uplift every class keeping its spirit." On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.