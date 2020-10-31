Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published
On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the attack took place on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Police said that QRT came under indiscriminate firing by 3 ultras, who were travelling in a van.

The injured jawans were rushed to a military facility in Sharifabad camp where they succumbed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Srinagar Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

2 jawans lost lives in terrorist attack near Srinagar [Video]

2 jawans lost lives in terrorist attack near Srinagar

Two jawans succumbed to injuries after terrorist attacked security personnel in HMT area near Srinagar on November 26, informed Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar. He said, "3 terrorists started shooting at our Army soldiers. Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly succumbed to injuries. Jaish has active movement here, by evening we'll identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. 2 are probably Pakistani and one local."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Jammu and Kashmir: Terror attack on Army patrol near Srinagar; two jawans martyred

 Jammu and Kashmir Police SOG and CRPF Valley QAT rushed to the spot to cordon off the area. Operation is underway to nab the attackers.
DNA

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Encroachment of state land: J&K administration reveals names of 7 illegal occupants, including PDP office

 According to the administration, PDP office stands on three kanals (roughly 1,500 square metres) of illegally occupied state land in Sunjwan village.
DNA

J&K: Weather improves in Kashmir after 3 days, day temperature increases while night temp continues to dip

 The official further said that the forecast is likely to be dry weather over the plains of J&K and Ladakh till December 2.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published
Congress got scared, didn't teach lesson to Pakistan after Mumbai terror attack: CM Yogi [Video]

Congress got scared, didn't teach lesson to Pakistan after Mumbai terror attack: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his statement in Bihar's Madhubani public rally on Mumbai terror attack and said that Congress got scared to teach lesson to Pakistan despite..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Opposition called Pulwama attack a conspiracy by PM Modi: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Opposition called Pulwama attack a conspiracy by PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 31 slammed opposition as he accused them of calling Pulwama terror attack a "conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to "gain sympathy" ahead of 2019..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published