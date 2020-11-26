Women Pull Over Car due to Large Spider

Occurred on November 22, 2020 / Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "Me, my sisters and mum were on our way to an event and on the drive there, I looked up and see a massive spider above our heads and straight away started recording.

I had just spotted it right before we got onto a bridge so we couldn’t pull over.

After a few long minutes of trying to not have an accident and also not have this spider crawl on us, we pull over and eventually flick it out of the car with a stick."