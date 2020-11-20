Top 10 Lego Sets of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:44s - Published 4 minutes ago

For this list, we’re looking at the best Lego sets to have released in 2020.

We're definitely adding these to our Christmas lists!

We're definitely adding these to our Christmas lists!

For this list, we’re looking at the best Lego sets to have released in 2020.

Our countdown includes LEGO Ideas - International Space Station, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Razor Crest, LEGO 1989 Batmobile, and more!