Top 10 Lego Sets of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:44s
We're definitely adding these to our Christmas lists!

For this list, we’re looking at the best Lego sets to have released in 2020.

Our countdown includes LEGO Ideas - International Space Station, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Razor Crest, LEGO 1989 Batmobile, and more!




