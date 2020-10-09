Rome airport to offer COVID-tested flights to/from U.S.

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana



Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm surge could reach up to 11 feet. Residents in the area steeled themselves as Delta delivered bands of rain, strong winds, and rising waters. Hurricane Laura barreled through the area in late August and killed at least 27 people in the state.

