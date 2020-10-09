Global  
 

Rome airport to offer COVID-tested flights to/from U.S.

Rome's Fiumicino airport will run COVID-tested flights to and from the United States operated by Delta Air Lines and Alitalia, it said on Thursday, adding it will be the first airport in Europe to offer the service on transatlantic flights.

