Turkey farmer says customers not getting in a flap over Christmas as orders rise

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A turkey farmer has said his customers are not getting in a flap when it comesto ordering their Christmas dinner.

Despite the coronavirus pandemicpotentially limiting Christmas gatherings, David McEvoy said his orders haveincreased by 50%.


Opera legend Andrea Bocelli on the healing powers of music

 For years, Andrea Bocelli has been providing hope and comfort through music, especially in a challenging year like 2020. His message for the holidays is: There..
CBS News

Choir returns to Notre Dame for first time since 2019 fire

 For the first time since the Notre Dame cathedral was damaged in fire, a Christmas choir — this time wearing hard hats — rang in the holiday. The..
CBS News

Muted Christmas celebrations take place around globe amid COVID-19

 More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious..
CBS News

"Don't lose hope. Just fight": Christmas goes on amid pandemic

 Only a handful of parishioners were allowed inside Christmas mass in Los Angeles, where every 10 minutes, someone dies from COVID.
CBS News
Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers [Video]

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers

To celebrate Christmas with the protesting farmers, a group of volunteers from a Delhi-based church came all the way to the Singhu Border here on Friday. "Christmas is a festival for the people of the world and it is a big day for all of us. When we saw our farmers sitting at the borders, then our God couldn't see the pain of these farmers. Hence, we came to the Singhu Border to celebrate Christmas," Suresh, a volunteer, told ANI. The volunteer said that the group prayed for farmers and the Centre so that an early solution to the problem comes forward for the government and protesters."I pray to God for a faster solution. We have prayed for wisdom to all," said another volunteer. The group sang Christmas carols at the Singhu Border with the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers via video conferencing earlier in the day. Farmers have been protesting at the gates of national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published