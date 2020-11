Jose: Winks didn't mean wonder goal Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 minutes ago Jose: Winks didn't mean wonder goal Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says that Harry Winks admitted that he didn't mean his wonder goal against Ludogorets but he was delighted with the way he and his team played. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like