Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine

A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed.

The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Less than a week after we learned about it, the developers have admitted to a manufacturing error.

The error resulted from two different doses during the recently concluded phase III trial.

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford described the vaccine as being 70% effective.


