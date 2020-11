Nationwide COVID-19 surge comes on the heels of holiday season Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:45s - Published 3 minutes ago Nationwide COVID-19 surge comes on the heels of holiday season The U.S. suffered its deadliest day in the pandemic in more than six months. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 260,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19. Despite the surge in covid cases and hospitalizations - millions are ignoring the CDC's advice not to travel this holiday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AS THE DAILY DEATH TOLL FROM THEVIRUS CLIMBS TOWARD AN ALL-TIME HIGH - MILLIONS OFAMERICANS ARE IGNORING A C-D-CPLEA NOT TO TRAVEL THISTHANKSGIVING.YOU JUST TRY TO KIND OF BE ASSAFE AS YOUCAN AND GET HOME AND SEE FAMILY.IT'S STILL A LITTLE SCARY, BUT,YOUKNOW, WE'VE TRIED TO SANITIZE ALOT.HEALTH EXPERTS FEAR LARGE CROWDSAND GATHERINGSINSIDE WILL EXACERBATE THEPANDEMIC ALREADYSPREADING AT AN UNCONTROLLEDPACE - AND LEAD TO YET ANOTHERDEADLY SPIKE DURING THEEND-OF-YEAR HOLIDAYS.THIS ADDITION OF CASES IS NOTSOMETHING THAT WE CAN SUSTAINAND SO, YOU KNOW, I WOULD SAYTHAT WE ARE IN AHUMANITARIAN CRISIS RIGHT NOW.THE COVID TRACKING PROJECT SAYS90,000 AMERICANSARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITHCOVID-19 - AN ALL-TIME HIGHFOR THE SIXTEENTH STRAIGHT DAY.ON WEDNESDAY ALONE - THERE WEREMORE THAN 22-HUNDREDDEATHS - THE HIGHEST DAILY TOLLSINCE EARLY MAY.I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT 230,000240,000DEATHS LOOKS LIKE. AND I CANDESCRIBE THIS SOUND THE ZIPPERON A BODYBAG MAKES.PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN - NOSTRANGER TO GRIEF FROM THEDEATH OF LOVED ONES -- URGEDAMERICANS NOT TO GIVE IN TOCOVID FATIGUE.BELIEVE ME, I KNOW. I REMEMBERTHATFIRST THANKSGIVING, THE EMPTYCHAIR, THE SILENCE. IT TAKESYOUR BREATH AWAY.WHILE MANY CITIES AND STATESFACE GROWINGRESITANCE TO NEW RESTRICTIONS -OFFICIALS AREREMINDING AMERICANS MASKS ANDTESTING REMAINTHE BEST LINE OF DEFENSE.YOU LET YOUR GUARD DOWN. YOUOBVIOUSLY HAVE TO TAKE A MASKOFF IF YOU ARE EATING ORDRINKING. TRY TOAVOID THAT AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.A SACRFICE NOW COULD SAVE LIVES.THE C-D-C IS OUT WITH A GRIM NEWFORCAST THIS MORNINGPREDICTING UP TO 321,000 DEATHSFROM CORONAVIRUS BYDECEMBER 19TH. ELIZABETHSCHULZE, ABC NEWS,WASHINGTON.THE C-D-C SAYS WEARING A MASKCAN HELP PROTECT PEOPLE





