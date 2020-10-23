|
Board games see a boost in sales as families try to find a way to have fun without leaving home
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Board games see a boost in sales as families try to find a way to have fun without leaving home
While many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic, board game shops are seeing a big boost in business.
