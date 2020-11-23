SUNDAY SPORTS 112220

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 weeks ago

almost of the s-e-c was back on the gridiron playing this week.

almost.

- ole miss at texas a&m was - postponed due to numerous - positive covid cases in the - aggies program.

- mississippi state however was - able to play again this week...- traveling to athens to take on- 13th ranked georgia in the- battle of the bulldogs.

Second quarter... quarterbac- j-t daniels rockets - this 4-yard touchdown pass to - receiver george pickens - to take the lead, 7- 3.

Later in the second... - quarterback will rogers - dumps it off to running back- dillion johnson who runs it for- the 4-yard score.

Mississippi state back on top, 10-7.

Still second quarter... scor- all tied up at 10 now... rogers- tosses it up to a familiar face- down here on the gulf coast....- receiver jaden walley comes dow- with the catch and rolls- to the endzone untouched to - finish off the 51-yard score.

state goes up 17-10.

Thirty-five seconds left in- the half..

Georgia answers- before the clock runs out with- daniels throwing a 26-- yard pass to receiver jermaine- burton for the t-d.

Game all tied up at 17.

Third quarter... picking up- right where they left off...- daniels connects deep with- burton again for the 48 - yard score.

The freshman- - - - receiver ends the game with 197- yards receiving and 2 - touchdowns.

Georgia up, 24 -- 17.

Later in the third... state- knocking on the door... rogers- handsoff to johnson who muscles- his way across the goal - line for the touchdown.

Game tied up again, 24 all.

Fourth quarter... daniels- chucks up this 40-yard- pass to receiver kearis - - - jackson for the last score of - the game.

Georgia gets the- win, 31 - 24.

- daniels finishes with 401 yards- and 4 touchdowns.

- mississippi state falls to- 2-and-5 before next week's- in-state- rivalry match up against head - coach lane kiffin and the - 3-and-4 - rebels.

- - despite falling to the number - three ranked buckeyes - saturday, former george county- alum and current indiana- receiver ty fryfogle is making - name for himself up in- big ten territory.- fryfogle racked up 218 receivin- yards and 3 touchdowns in - the hoosiers' 35 - 42 loss to - ohio state.

- the senior receiver became the- first player in big ten history- to have 200 yards receiving in- consecutive games following - saturday's performance at the - horseshoe.- - quarterback jameis winston- entered the game last week- against the 49ers when- quarterback drew brees was- sidelined due to what turned ou- to be 11 rib fractures and a- collapsed lung.

this week... head coach sean payton tapped back up quarterback taysom hill to lead the team against the then 3-and-6 falcons... giving hill his debut start as an n-f-l quarterback against a n-f-c divisional rival... at home in the superdome.

First quarter... hill's firs- offensive series as starting q-- for the saints... and he's- thrown to the gorund by - defensive end - allen bailey or a 9 yard loss - forcing a 4th and 10.

New orleans punts it away.

Late in the second... still- - - - a no touchdown game..

Kicker- younghoe koo hits the 52-yard - field goal, putting atlanta - up 9-3.

Koo ends up being the only falcons player to put points on the board.

Less than 2 minutes left in the half... hill dishes it off to running back alvin kamara who runs it into the endzone for the 3-yard touchdown... giving the saints the 10-9 lead going into half.

Third quarter... 4th and goal deep in falcons territory... hill slips through the middle for the touchdown, extending new orleans lead, 17-9.

Later in the third...- quarterback matt ryan is- sacked by defensive tackle davi- onyemata for a loss of 6- yards bringing up fourth and 19- and the saints 6th sck of the - game.

Fourth quarter... hill calls- his own number... and - tip-toes in front of the pylon- for the 10-yard score, his- - - - second rushing touchdown of the- game.

Saints boost their lead - to what would be the final scor- of 24-9... hill getting his - first win as the starting - quarterback for the saints.

- - <0:15 - 0:35> - "" - - - <0:15 - 0:35> - "" - - saints travel to denver next- week to take on quarterback - drew lock and the 4 and 6 - broncos.- - current cincinnati bengals' - rookie quarterback and- former l-s-u quarterback joe- burrow was carted off the - field with a knee injury today.- burrow and the bengals at fedex- field in landover,- maryland taking on the- washington football team.

- on a third and short deep in- their own territory,- burrow drops back to pass..

- incomplete to receiver tyler- boyd....- however, burrow hit while he wa- throwing stayed down and- held his left leg, obiously in- pain.

- the reigning heisman trophy - - - - winner and number one overall - pick in the 20-20 draft was - carted off the field with - what the team is calling a left- knee injury.- second overall pick chase young- of washington showed burrow - some love before he exited the- - - field.

The bengals have - confirmed that burrow will miss- the rest of - the season with a torn a-c-l in- his left knee.- - today's w-x-x-v play of the day- has to go to d'iberville alum - and mississippi state freshman- receiver....jaden walley.

This- 51- - yard score was walley's first - collegiate touchdown.

- walley ended the game with 7- receptions and 115 yard - receiving.- walley's brother, d'iberville - corner back - justin walley, is no stranger t- w-x-x-v's play of the day.

It - only- seems fitting to show his older- - - brother some love too.

Maybe at- some point we'll have both- walleys featured in one - play of the day!- - - thanks grace, more news after -