York man decorates home for Christmas

A turkey farmer has said his customers are not getting in a flap when it comesto ordering their Christmas dinner. Despite the coronavirus pandemicpotentially limiting Christmas gatherings, David McEvoy said his orders haveincreased by 50%.
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveneydelivers an important message for the children of Ireland. He said that Santais coming and will be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions oninternational travel. However, children should be aware that social distancingguidelines should apply to Santa.
A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas.
Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year.