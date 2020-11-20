York man decorates home for Christmas

David Pratt has decorated his home in York with over 35,000 outdoor lights, a10ft tree, ornamental reindeer, elves, a Santa and a polar bear.

Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal tradition safely, launching live video sessions from his home in the North Pole, via an online..

Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas. Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year.

Simon Coveney: Santa is exempt from international travel restrictions Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveneydelivers an important message for the children of Ireland. He said that Santais coming and will be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions oninternational travel. However, children should be aware that social distancingguidelines should apply to Santa.

New films out on streaming this Thanksgiving: Kurt Russell is Santa again in Netflix's ''Christmas Chronicles 2' and Hulu unleashes 'Happiest Season.'

Turkey farmer says customers not getting in a flap over Christmas as orders rise A turkey farmer has said his customers are not getting in a flap when it comesto ordering their Christmas dinner. Despite the coronavirus pandemicpotentially limiting Christmas gatherings, David McEvoy said his orders haveincreased by 50%.

French ski resorts to open at Christmas but lifts will remain closed, says French PM French stations ski were taken aback by Presidential Macron ruling out their reopening for Christmas, but they still hope to be able to convince the government to change its mind.View on euronews

I Love Christmas Movies at Gaylord Palms | Taste and See Tampa Bay Five of your favorite Christmas movies come alive in a new interactive walk-thru attraction at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center!