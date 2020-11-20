Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

York man decorates home for Christmas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
York man decorates home for Christmas

York man decorates home for Christmas

David Pratt has decorated his home in York with over 35,000 outdoor lights, a10ft tree, ornamental reindeer, elves, a Santa and a polar bear.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

York York City in North Yorkshire, England


Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

I Love Christmas Movies at Gaylord Palms | Taste and See Tampa Bay [Video]

I Love Christmas Movies at Gaylord Palms | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Five of your favorite Christmas movies come alive in a new interactive walk-thru attraction at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center!

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:15Published
French ski resorts to open at Christmas but lifts will remain closed, says French PM [Video]

French ski resorts to open at Christmas but lifts will remain closed, says French PM

French stations ski were taken aback by Presidential Macron ruling out their reopening for Christmas, but they still hope to be able to convince the government to change its mind.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 06:21Published
Turkey farmer says customers not getting in a flap over Christmas as orders rise [Video]

Turkey farmer says customers not getting in a flap over Christmas as orders rise

A turkey farmer has said his customers are not getting in a flap when it comesto ordering their Christmas dinner. Despite the coronavirus pandemicpotentially limiting Christmas gatherings, David McEvoy said his orders haveincreased by 50%.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Santa Claus Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve

What to stream this Thanksgiving weekend: 'Christmas Chronicles 2,' 'Superintelligence,' 'Happiest Season'

 New films out on streaming this Thanksgiving: Kurt Russell is Santa again in Netflix's ''Christmas Chronicles 2' and Hulu unleashes 'Happiest Season.'
USATODAY.com
Simon Coveney: Santa is exempt from international travel restrictions [Video]

Simon Coveney: Santa is exempt from international travel restrictions

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveneydelivers an important message for the children of Ireland. He said that Santais coming and will be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions oninternational travel. However, children should be aware that social distancingguidelines should apply to Santa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children [Video]

Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children

A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas. Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

Santa goes online for festive season

 Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal tradition safely, launching live video sessions from his home in the North Pole, via an online..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild [Video]

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild

An owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree has beenreleased back into the wild. The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller –Rocky for short – after it was found by a worker..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Remembering Former Mayor David M. Dinkins [Video]

Remembering Former Mayor David M. Dinkins

Today we honor a man who broke barriers and left a lasting mark on New York City. Mayor David Dinkins died of natural causes Monday at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93. CBS2's Marcia..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:59Published
An Adorable Baby Owl Hitchhiked to NYC in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree [Video]

An Adorable Baby Owl Hitchhiked to NYC in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The rescued owl is doing fine after being treated at a local bird center.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:11Published