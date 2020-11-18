Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US artist goes viral on TikTok mixing paint in the exact shade of pastry

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:11s - Published
US artist goes viral on TikTok mixing paint in the exact shade of pastry

US artist goes viral on TikTok mixing paint in the exact shade of pastry

A painter from Boston showcases how artists are able to mix multiple shades to match the colour of everyday objects.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US artist mixes paints to match colour of chocolate and sweets in 'therapeutic' clips [Video]

US artist mixes paints to match colour of chocolate and sweets in 'therapeutic' clips

An artist based in Boston, Massachusetts mixes various paints to match different types of chocolate and confectionery.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:50Published
US man explains how he got fired after his paint mixing videos went viral on TikTok [Video]

US man explains how he got fired after his paint mixing videos went viral on TikTok

This Ohio man has become a victim of his own success after he was fired from his job after going viral on TikTok.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published