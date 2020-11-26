'PM sought 21 days on Covid'_ CM Baghel says Centre didn't help much #HTLS2020

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel mocks Modi govt over Covid vaccine l #HTLS2020



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Modi government over the Covid vaccine distribution plans. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Baghel.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:02 Published 15 hours ago

Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020



Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He criticised the Central government for not being of much help.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:06 Published 18 hours ago