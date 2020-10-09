Lorde calls for action after witnessing climate change first-hand on Antarctica trip Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:01s - Published Lorde calls for action after witnessing climate change first-hand on Antarctica trip Lorde has urged world leaders to take action on climate change after witnessing the problem first-hand during a trip to Antarctica. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like