Lorde calls for action after witnessing climate change first-hand on Antarctica trip

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Lorde has urged world leaders to take action on climate change after witnessing the problem first-hand during a trip to Antarctica.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lorde

Antarctica

