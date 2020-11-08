Kendall Jenner reveals she's 'struggled' with mental health this year

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:32s - Published
'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner admits she has "struggled a bit" with her mental health in 2020, but she tries to "be thankful" for her life.


