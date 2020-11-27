Global  
 

Comcast to Impose Home Internet Data Cap in Several States Next Year

Comcast to Impose Home Internet Data Cap in Several States Next Year

Comcast to Impose Home Internet Data Cap in Several States Next Year

In 2021, Comcast intends to charge northeastern US customers if they go over 1.2TB of data per month.


Comcast to impose home internet data cap of 1.2TB in more than a dozen US states next year

Comcast to impose home internet data cap of 1.2TB in more than a dozen US states next year Next year, Comcast plans to charge home internet customers in northeastern US states for going over...
The Verge - Published

Comcast is expanding its 1.2TB cap to its entire 39-state footprint in January

Starting next year, Comcast will implement a 1.2TB data cap on broadband usage in 12 states and the...
engadget - Published


