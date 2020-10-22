Faith Movie - Brian Geraghty, Nora-Jane Noone, Iddo Goldberg, Thomas Francis Murphy, Aaron Guest
Faith Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A devout Evangelical Christian faces a crisis of faith after a sudden and unexpected Tragedy.
Cast: Brian Geraghty, Nora-Jane Noone, Iddo Goldberg, Thomas Francis Murphy, Aaron Guest
written & directed by Eli Daughdrill
produced by Mike S.
Ryan & Sharri Hefner
cinematography Richard Hama
production design Gladys Rodriguez
editor Fred Koschmann
music Andi Kristins
costume design Suzanne Barnes
casting Matthew Lessall, CSA
