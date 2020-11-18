Box Store Black Friday

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Morning.

Not only are malls taking precautions this morning-- but so are big box stores!

You're taking a live look at walmart in huntsville -- where doors opened less than 5minutes ago.

Box stores like walmart and target have implemented safety guidelines for you this morning.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live at walmart-- sierra, what's crowd looking right now?

These crowds might look a little different than last year, walmart spokespeople tell me that's intentional.

Walmart introduced their black friday sales early to spred out the crowds.

Also new this year, you can order ahead black friday purchases and pick-up through a contact free service.

Target officials tell me they took similar precautions.

They also introduced black friday deals earlier.

If you shop at target this morning you'll notice double the amount of parking spots for drive up pickup.

F you walk into either box store today you will need to wear a mask and try to social distance as much as possible.

Reporting live in huntsville