Central Catholic students raise money to help reunite veterans

A group of Central Catholic students are making strides to ensure our troops and veterans are not forgotten.

Here's how the group raised money in an effort to take of our american heroes.

"just knowing that we are putting together these warriors who knew each other so well and then lost connection."

This is dylan riley.

He is a senior at central catholic jr/sr high school.

He's representing the dozens of other students who came together to help warrior reunion foundation.

"warrior reunion foundation is a non- profit that we set up to reunite members of a unit that deployed in combat together."

Students who are part of an entrepreneurship class designed and sold shirts to raise money for the organization.

The non-profit holds reunions around the country in an effort to rebuild essential peer support that enables veterans to live th meaning, purpose and positive impact in their communities but the pandemic has put a halt to its operations.

"this year in 2020 i had sixteen units that were on the slate to have reunions for.

I've had to move those over to 2021."

With help from tabi perior who has a special place in her heart for those who serve.

"i personally have ong history of veterans in our family.

I have two active duty nephews, hi ethan and wyatt."

She connected executive director for warrior reunion focole with the correct resources at central catholic.

Perior says these reunions are very therapeutic.

"there's a big issue with veterans right now.

They need each other and they know each other the best."

Reunite , renew and remember is the organization's motto.

Thanks to a little help from some students at central catholic that motto can live on to do just that for our veterans in 20-21.

The students were able to raise more than fifteen hundred dollars for the foundation.

Warrior reunion foundation has a reunion scheduled for the spring on 2021.

The non-profit is still taking donations for reunions scheduled next year.

Visit this story on our website to learn how you can contribute to reuniting our american heroes.

