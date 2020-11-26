Protesting Indian farmers clash with police

Thousands of protesting Indian farmers scuffled with police on Friday during a march to the capital, Delhi , against new laws liberalizing procurement that they say will leave them vulnerable to big companies.

'Dilli Chalo': Haryana Police removes barricades at Shambhu border Police removed barricades at Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab on Nov 27 after farmers were allowed to enter Delhi. Ambala SP, Rajesh Kalia said, "Nobody will be stopped, commuters can travel with ease." Farmers have staged 'Dilli Chalo' protest march due to new agricultural laws.

We welcome new farm laws but it has drawbacks also: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Secretary As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers, we welcome it, however, there are drawbacks in the new farm laws. "Nearly 25,000 farmers had sent proposal to the PM. The laws have been made for traders saying they'll eventually benefit farmers," he added.

