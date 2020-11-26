Global  
 

Protesting Indian farmers clash with police

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Thousands of protesting Indian farmers scuffled with police on Friday during a march to the capital, Delhi, against new laws liberalizing procurement that they say will leave them vulnerable to big companies.


Delhi

We welcome new farm laws but it has drawbacks also: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Secretary [Video]

We welcome new farm laws but it has drawbacks also: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Secretary

As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers, we welcome it, however, there are drawbacks in the new farm laws. "Nearly 25,000 farmers had sent proposal to the PM. The laws have been made for traders saying they'll eventually benefit farmers," he added.

Credit: ANI
'Dilli Chalo': Haryana Police removes barricades at Shambhu border [Video]

'Dilli Chalo': Haryana Police removes barricades at Shambhu border

Police removed barricades at Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab on Nov 27 after farmers were allowed to enter Delhi. Ambala SP, Rajesh Kalia said, "Nobody will be stopped, commuters can travel with ease." Farmers have staged 'Dilli Chalo' protest march due to new agricultural laws.

Credit: ANI

Centre in SC blames Delhi govt for rise in Covid cases, says no steps taken despite exhortations

 The Centre on Friday blamed Delhi government for rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital and said that despite “repeated exhortations” it did not take..
IndiaTimes

India: Farmers clash with police on protest march to Delhi

Thousands of Indian farmers have clashed with police while trying to enter the capital, Delhi, to...
Deutsche Welle
BBC News
SeattlePI.com



4 dead after Cyclone Nivar wreaks havoc in southern India [Video]

4 dead after Cyclone Nivar wreaks havoc in southern India

Four people have been confirmed dead after Cyclone Nivar made its way across southern India.Footage from November 27 shows the devastation across Mudichur in Tamil Nadu, which was deluged.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Watch: Farmers' protest intensifies, police use tear gar to disperse agitators [Video]

Watch: Farmers' protest intensifies, police use tear gar to disperse agitators

Farmers from Punjab continued their march to Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' protest. They are protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed by Centre in September. Farmers have moved..

Credit: HT Digital Content
Amarinder Singh, ML Khattar in war of words; farmers halt at Panipat toll plaza [Video]

Amarinder Singh, ML Khattar in war of words; farmers halt at Panipat toll plaza

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. While Singh..

Credit: HT Digital Content